Napa County farmer Tom Gamble’s dog Koa wades through floodwaters Jan. 9 at one of Gamble Family Vineyards’ properties between Yountville and Oakville. A “pineapple express” rainstorm drenched most of California over the weekend, with many rivers exceeding flood stage. Gamble reported minor damage and debris at his vineyard, but nothing on the scale of the flood that devastated his property in 2005.
Photo/Tom Gamble
The Mokelumne River was running fast and high past the Acampo vineyards of LangeTwins, where some of the property was flooded.
Photo/Aaron Lange
Scott Bauer’s family ranch in Alexander Valley just north of Healdsburg was among many flooded areas in Sonoma County.
Photo/Scott Bauer