Scott Bauer’s family ranch in Alexander Valley just north of Healdsburg was among many flooded areas in Sonoma County. Photo/Scott Bauer

The Mokelumne River was running fast and high past the Acampo vineyards of LangeTwins, where some of the property was flooded. Photo/Aaron Lange

Napa County farmer Tom Gamble’s dog Koa wades through floodwaters Jan. 9 at one of Gamble Family Vineyards’ properties between Yountville and Oakville. A “pineapple express” rainstorm drenched most of California over the weekend, with many rivers exceeding flood stage. Gamble reported minor damage and debris at his vineyard, but nothing on the scale of the flood that devastated his property in 2005. Photo/Tom Gamble

Minimum wage, truck exemption among new laws

Right about the time most bleary-eyed revelers were yelling "Happy New Year," a slew of new state laws took effect, including some with a direct impact on those engaged in the farming trade. Read more...

River-flow plan moves to written comment stage

At the final public hearing on a disputed plan to benefit fish in the lower San Joaquin River system, government fishery agencies said the plan doesn't go far enough, water agencies said alternative plans would help fish more without requiring as much water, and a member of the State Water Resources Control Board requested more information about the plan's potential impacts. Read more...

Commentary: Farmers, ranchers dedicated to sustainability

At the core of sustainability trends and continuous improvement in agriculture are millions of individual decisions made by farmers and land managers each day. Read more...