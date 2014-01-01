Updated: Farmers describe problems with river-flow plan

People from the northern San Joaquin Valley left their farms, classrooms and local government buildings to voice opposition to a plan by the State Water Resources Control Board that would affect the flow of water for the San Joaquin River and its tributaries—the Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Merced rivers. The board says the purpose of the plan is to leave more water in the tributaries during periods it considers key for at-risk native fish species. Read more...

High-speed rail board approves plan, gets sued

The California High Speed Rail Authority believes it has a viable Central Valley route and funding plan—but opponents disagree, and the project remains controversial in agricultural regions that would be affected by construction. Read more...

Commentary: To impact policy, farmers must make voices heard

As I look back on 2016, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside you and serve as your American Farm Bureau president. I am proud of the work our nation's farmers and ranchers do, day in and day out. I am equally proud of how our state and national Farm Bureau staff work just as tirelessly to ensure farmers and ranchers can continue to feed and fuel our country and the world for generations to come. Read more...