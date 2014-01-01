In late January 2017, Lake Oroville has risen to 81 percent capacity or 124 percent of the historical average, according to DWR. Lake Oroville is a key facility of the State Water Project and its largest reservoir, with a capacity of 3.5 million acre-feet. Photo/Colleen Cecil

On Jan. 25, 2016, Lake Oroville on the Feather River stood at 39 percent of capacity, or 60 percent of the historical average, according to the California Department of Water Resources. Photo/California Department of Water Resources

Tomato growers evaluate domestic, export markets

Tomatoes are supposed to be good for you, so why did a hospital send patients home with instructions to avoid tomatoes? Read more...

Comment: Lawsuit challenges state protection of gray wolves

With no fanfare, a decision to list the gray wolf as an endangered species under the California Endangered Species Act took effect on Jan. 1. This listing decision by the California Fish and Game Commission was made in 2014 over the strenuous opposition of Farm Bureau, the California Cattlemen's Association and the California Wool Growers Association—and despite a Department of Fish and Wildlife recommendation to the contrary. Read more...