Shasta Dam releases water into the Sacramento River to assure the reservoir behind it retains room for flood control. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates Shasta as part of the Central Valley Project, will announce in February whether the CVP will deliver more water than it has in recent years, when supplies have been constrained by drought and Endangered Species Act fishery protections.
Photo/Sheri Harral, U.S. Bureau of Recamation
Water pours out of Keswick Dam, part of the Central Valley Project. Reservoir operators have been releasing water to accommodate runoff from strong January storms and expected future runoff.
Photo/Sheri Harral, U.S. Bureau of Recamation