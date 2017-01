Year-end celebrations may be finished, but a number of California agricultural products continue to feel the benefits of a traditional bump in sales created by increased baking, feasting and toasting during the holiday season. Read more...

Baking, feasting and toasting during the holiday season boost demand for a number of California-grown crops and agricultural products. Marketers say the just-concluded year-end holidays brought an upturn in sales, and that the coming lunar New Year celebrations will also benefit demand for a number of products.

New Congress likely to address regulatory reform

In the early days of the 115th U.S. Congress, lawmakers are expected to address an issue that has been a key concern of farmers and ranchers: unnecessary or duplicative regulation by the federal government. The new, Republican-led Congress will likely take up regulatory-reform legislation early in the coming session. Read more...

CFBF president's message: Congress got it right, but will California regulators?

In the closing hours of the 114th Congress and with one of the last signatures by President Obama on a bipartisan bill sent to his desk, the long-awaited drought bill known as the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act became reality. This bill will help provide relief to areas of the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California that remain drought stricken, even as rain and snow have benefited our Northern California reservoirs, with rivers periodically running near flood stage. Read more...