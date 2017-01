Strong early January storms brought a wealth of increased precipitation and snow, especially in Northern California, which caused a leap in snowpack totals and reservoir storage, and helped to replenish groundwater aquifers. For water managers and farmers alike, the storms raised questions about whether they set the pattern for a wet winter to come—and whether that would ultimately lead to improved water supplies in the coming year. Read more...

Aerial photograph shows standing water on farmland south of Sacramento near Galt, following several days of heavy rainfall known as an “atmospheric river.” January storms also brought sharp increases in the Sierra Nevada snowpack and in reservoir storage. Photo/Don Cameron

In south state, lingering drought worries farmers

Sometimes, it takes a dry sense of humor to deal with a years-long drought—especially when you've watched a wave of storms hammer Northern California and realize your end of the state is missing out. "Better rain dances" is what Ken Doty said he'd need to alleviate the parched conditions at his Goleta orchards, where he grows avocados and citrus. Read more...

Commentary: January storms underline the need for new storage

Driving to work each morning this past week across the Yolo Causeway, which has been intentionally flooded to take excess flows from the Sacramento River system, I have been reminded of how quickly water can appear in California—and how quickly it can disappear. Read more...