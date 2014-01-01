On Jan. 25, 2016, Lake Oroville on the Feather River stood at 39 percent of capacity, or 60 percent of the historical average, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
Photo/California Department of Water Resources
In late January 2017, Lake Oroville has risen to 81 percent capacity or 124 percent of the historical average, according to DWR. Lake Oroville is a key facility of the State Water Project and its largest reservoir, with a capacity of 3.5 million acre-feet.
Photo/Colleen Cecil